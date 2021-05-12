Alice Cooper now confirmed to headline 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise, scheduled for next February

Courtesy of On the Blue

The 2021 edition of the Monsters of Rock Cruise was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the organizers of the nautical extravaganza have announced plans for next year’s installment of the cruise.

The seagoing festival is scheduled to set sail from Miami on February 9, and will make stops on the Haitian island of CocoCay and Labadee in the Bahamas before returning to port on February 14.

Alice Cooper will headline the cruise, which also will feature more than 30 other acts, among them Queensryche, Winger, Cinderella‘s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Great White, LA Guns, Kix, Pat Travers, Lit, Vixen, Michael Monroe of Hanoi Rocks, Loudness, Y&T, Faster Pussycat, current Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra, ex-Motley Crue singer John Corabi, former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes and many more.

During the cruise, fans can mingle with many of the artists for scheduled photo opps, Q&A sessions, karaoke, a “So You Think You Can Shred” contest, Cooking with Rock Stars, Painting with Rock Stars, basketball and beach volleyball games and more.

Cabins can be reserved now, with prices stating at at $1,799 per person, double occupancy. Visit MonstersofRockCruise.com for more details.

Meanwhile, the previously announced Operation Monster Beach music festival and destination vacation experience in the Dominican Republic, which had been scheduled for this month and was originally supposed to take the place of the 2021 cruise, has been canceled.

