Alice Cooper, Paul Rodgers & more playing benefit show to restore historic Palm Springs venue

Credit: Glen Wexler

Alice Cooper, Bad Company/Free frontman Paul Rodgers and ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum are among the artists who will perform at Rock the Plaza, an upcoming fundraising concert supporting the restoration of the historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, California.

The show takes place November 11 and is being presented by the Save the Plaza Theatre initiative. The city-run campaign aims to bring the venue, which first opened in 1936, back to its “former glory” following years of disrepair.

Other artists on the concert’s lineup include Paul McCartney touring guitarist Brian Ray, Queen touring multi-instrumentalist Spike Edney, Who touring bassist Jon Button, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Australian guitar virtuoso Orianthi.

Many of the participating acts live in or have close connections to Palm Springs.

The event will feature a silent auction that includes an autographed Brian May “Red Special” guitar, a guitar signed by Cooper, an autographed fan that Adam Lambert used during Queen concerts, a pair of go-go boots signed by Nancy Sinatra and a two VIP tickets for a Barry Manilow concert in Las Vegas.

For ticket info, visit SavethePlazaTheatrePS.com.

