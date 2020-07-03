Alice Cooper, Peter Frampton among artists participating in Rock for Relief streaming event tonight

Courtesy of Storic Media

Alice Cooper, Peter Frampton and ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder are among the many artists slated to take part in Rock for Relief, a star-studded streaming event airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT that will raise money for the Feeding America charity.

Cooper and Frampton will appear on the show, although its not clear whether they will perform. Felder, meanwhile, is part of a long list of confirmed performers that also includes George Thorogood, B.J. Thomas, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge, former Derek & the Dominos keyboardist Bobby Whitlock, ex-Joan Jett & the Blackhearts guitarist Ricky Byrd, The Dead Daisies and singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb.

The Feeding America organization provides food to food banks across the U.S. and has been focusing lately on those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rock for Relief for be streaming at Storic Media’s official YouTube channel. An encore presentation of the event will air at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT this evening.

To check out the full lineup and find out more details about the show, visit RockforRelief.net.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.