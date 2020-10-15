Alice Cooper releases new video "Elected" lyric video as part of new 2020 presidential campaign

UMe

Alice Cooper wants you — to help him get “Elected” president in 2020.

As he’s done every four years since 1972, the shock rocker has launched a new, tongue-in-cheek campaign seeking to be voted into the highest office in the land, running as the candidate of his own Wild Party.

As part of his 2020 campaign, Cooper has released a new animated lyric video for the 2016 version of his 1972 song “Elected.”

The video, posted at AliceCooper.com and his official YouTube channel, shows a digital version of Alice, accompanied by a top-hat-wearing chimpanzee sidekick, giving speeches to adoring fans in various locations. At one point, a Cooper-themed presidential airliner drops thong panties from the sky with the slogan “We’re gonna win this one.”

Cooper’s official website also has been updated to promote his presidential campaign, and his online store is selling a line of “Alice Cooper for President 2020” merch, including T-shirts, posters, stickers and buttons. According to the site, Alice’s slogan is “I can do nothing as well as they can do nothing,” and his platform is, “I have absolutely no idea what to do.”

“Elected” originally appeared on Alice Cooper’s chart-topping 1973 album Billion Dollar Babies. The song, which critiques the false promises made by politicians as they campaign for office, reached #26 on the Billboard Hot 100.

