Alice Cooper, Roger Daltrey, Joe Elliot among stars taking part in new Rock Fantasy Camp Q&A series

Alice Cooper, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey, Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott and Styx are the first artists that have signed on to participate in Front Row Live events. It’s a new online Q&A series from Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp, similar to its Masterclass virtual tutorial gatherings, that will offer fans the chance to interact with various rock stars via Zoom.

Cooper’s session is appropriately scheduled for Halloween, October 31, at 8 p.m. ET, with proceeds benefiting Alice’s Solid Rock charity and the Rock the Socks Foundation. Daltrey’s event will take place on November 14 at 3 p.m. ET, and will benefit Teen Cancer America.

Elliott’s Front Row Live event will take place on November 28 at 3 p.m. ET, and Styx’s is scheduled for December 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Front Row Live sessions are scheduled to last one hour, and will be hosted by Vixen guitarist and Rock Fantasy Camp moderator Britt Lightning.

You can choose to purchase either a pricier VIP ticket that will allow you to speak to the artists directly via your computer’s or mobile device’s microphone, or a more budget-friendly Viewer ticket, which offers you the chance to submit a question via the chat function.

The VIP tickets for Cooper’s, Daltrey’s and Elliott’s events cost $500, while Styx’s is priced at $350. All Viewer passes cost $25.

Rock Fantasy Camp also has more than a dozen upcoming Masterclass events scheduled, including tutorials hosted by Pat Benatar guitarist Neil Giraldo, Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine, Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach and many others.

Visit RockCamp.com for more details.

