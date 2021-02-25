Alice Cooper to promote new album, 'Detroit Stories,' during livestream Q&A event tonight

Credit: Jenny Risher

Alice Cooper‘s latest studio album, Detroit Stories, gets its release this Friday, February 26, and in celebration of the new record’s impending arrival, the shock rocker will appear live tonight on a streaming event hosted by the social-networking site talkshoplive.

Cooper’s appearance, which begins at 9 p.m. ET, also marks the launch of the talkshoplive platform’s new Rock n Roll Channel, which will feature well-known artists encouraging direct-to-consumer sales of their releases. Detroit Stories will be available for purchase in various formats and configurations during Alice’s segment.

In a video promoting his talkshoplive event, Cooper declares, “On February 25, your lives will completely change. That’s when I…share a story or two, not just any story, but Detroit stories. You’ll be one of the first to find out how my new album, Detroit Stories, came to be, through the sweat and tears and blood and destruction.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also mentions that among the special guests who contributed to the album are MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, ex-Grand Funk Railroad singer/guitarist Mark Farner, acclaimed blues rocker Joe Bonamassa and members of his original Alice Cooper group.

In addition, Cooper says he plans to answer some fan questions during the event, and hints that he also may been signing copies of Detroit Stories that will be available for purchase via talkshoplive.

He ends his message by joking, sinisterly, “[M]ake sure you show up, because I know where you live.”

As previously reported, Detroit Stories is a tribute to the hard-edged music of Cooper’s former hometown. Alice recorded the album in the Motor City-area with longtime producer Bob Ezrin, and it features contributions from various local musicians.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.