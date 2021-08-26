Alice Cooper to sign copies of his ‘Detroit Stories’ album at Motor City-area event next month

earMUSIC

Alice Cooper will be heading to the Motor City area next month for an in-store signing event to promote his latest studio album, Detroit Stories.

On September 23, the shock rocker will visit the Rock City Music Company in the Detroit suburb of Livonia, Michigan, where he’ll sign copies of the album for fans.

This will mark the first time Cooper has participated in this type of event in or near Detroit since 1999.

Detroit Stories, which was released in February, is Cooper’s homage to the hard-edged rock music of his childhood hometown. The album features contributions from various guest musicians, including the three other surviving members of the original Alice Cooper group, plus ex-Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner, MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, and Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels drummer Johnny “Bee” Badanjek.

“I’m excited to do an album signing in Detroit again, especially for the Detroit Stories album, and for all the Detroit fans,” says Alice. “Detroit still feels like home in so many ways. And Rock City Music is the right place to do it.”

The event begins at 4 p.m. local time. Tickets are priced at $25 and include either a vinyl LP or a CD/DVD copy of Detroit Stories. Cooper will only sign copies of the new album, and will autograph up to two per person. No photos with Alice, including selfies, will be permitted.

Masks will be required for entry into the event. People who are experiencing a temperature above 100.4 degrees or have any other COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home.

Two days after the signing event, Cooper will return to the Detroit area for a concert in Clarkston, Michigan, part of Alice’s upcoming U.S. tour that kicks off September 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.