Alice Cooper's latest album, 'Detroit Stories,' bows at #1 on the 'Billboard' Top Album Sales chart

Alice Cooper‘s new studio album, Detroit Stories, has debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Top Current Album Sales chart, which is based solely on traditional album sales.

This marks the first time in the tally’s 29-year history that the legendary shock rocker has reached the top of the chart.

Detroit Stories, which is Cooper’s homage to the hard-edged music of his childhood hometown, sold 13,000 copies across the CD, vinyl-LP and digital-download formats during its first week of release. Of that total amount, 9,500 were CDs and 2,000 were vinyl LPs.

The album also debuted at #47 on the Billboard 200, at #2 on the publication’s Hard Rock Albums chart, and at #5 on the Top Rock Albums tally.

Detroit Stories features contributions from a variety of guest musicians, including the three other surviving members of the original Alice Cooper group, plus ex-Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner, MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer and Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels drummer Johnny “Bee” Badanjek.

Meanwhile, archival collections from Bob Dylan and Neil Young & Crazy Horse are among the new releases that also bowed in the top five of Top Album Sales chart. Dylan’s 1970 compilation, which features previously unreleased outtakes from the sessions that yielded his Self Portrait and New Morning albums, as well as a complete session recorded with George Harrison, bowed at #4. Young & Crazy Horse’s Way Down in the Rust Bucket, a live album capturing a November 1990 show that Neil and his backing group played at a club in Santa Cruz, California, debuted at #5.

