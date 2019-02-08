Alicia Keys and James Corden Give Us “A Star Is Born” Parody

Alicia Keys and James Corden did a parody of Shallow from A Star is Born.
It was all about hosting the Grammys. Corden has had the honor twice and Keys will be doing it for the first time on Sunday.
Corden’s first piece of advice is to wear comfy shoes. He also told Alicia to not be scared and “act like you’ve been there before.”
We’ll see how Keys does when the Grammys air on CBS Sunday night.
How do you think Keys will do as host? Did you like Corden when he hosted the show?

