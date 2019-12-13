Alicia Keys is "so so excited and proud" as she receives 'Billboard''s Women in Music Impact Award

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Billboard

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BillboardAlicia Keys received the Impact Award Thursday night at the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles. She was honored for co-founding the She Is The Music non-profit organization, which is dedicated to creating equality, inclusivity and opportunity for females in the music industry.

The 15-time Grammy winner admitted she was “embarrassed” to receive the award, which was presented to her by former BET Networks chairwoman and CEO Debra L. Lee.

Keys recalled how She Is The Music was launched one year ago at 2019's Women In Music event, and says the initiative has made tremendous strides in opening doors for women in all areas of the music business.

"I’m so, so, so, so excited and proud about how everything exploded after that. More than 800 women in the music business have joined our global data base, which is incredible,” she said.

"That’s just the beginning. We’ve run really powerful...songwriting camps and partnered with Step Up to build our national mentorship programs."

The “Girl On Fire” singer said that She Is The Music can help women who want careers in music to make the connections necessary to achieve their goals.

"...A young person in high school, a young person just graduating from college, how do they find their way inside the industries that they love? How do you find your way into meeting people that you’re looking for, and looking to really bring you forward,? Keys asked the crowd. "It’s like, these steps really make such powerful impacts."

Keys hosted the Grammys in February, and she will return as the host of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26.

For more information on the She Is The Music, check out the website at https://sheisthemusic.org/

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.