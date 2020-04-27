Alicia Keys lends new song "Good Job" to PSA honoring essential workers

BET2020/Getty Images for BET NETWORKS

BET2020/Getty Images for BET NETWORKSAlicia Keys is lending a brand-new song, “Good Job,” to a new PSA honoring essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ad Council campaign, called the Out There for Us initiative, shows gratitude for workers including doctors, delivery drivers, grocery store employees and more, and encourages others to do the same using the hashtag #OutThereForUs.

“I am honored to be a part of this beautiful message celebrating those working tirelessly through this trying time,” Alicia says in a statement.

She adds, “The selflessness and hard work of our essential workers and the empathy of everyone coming together is truly inspiring. They are heroes and deserve our love and support today and every day.”

Ads featuring the public’s messages of thanks will be strategically placed on routes to hospitals, on highway road signs, and outside grocery stores in cities hit hard by the virus.

