Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, Queen Are Among Additions To National Recording Registry

Several musical works have been added to the National Recording Registry, including songs by Alicia Keys, Rickey Martin, Queen, and Wu-Tang Clan.

A total of 25 works were added, including for the first time more than two Latin recordings, and two Rap/Hip-Hop recordings being added in the same year.

Also added was Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,’” Bonnie Rait’s album, “Nick of Time,” Linda Ronstadt’s Canciones de Mi Padre, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and Alicia Keys’ “Songs In A Minor.”

25 records are selected each year Under the terms of the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Librarian of Congress, the only stipulation is that they be at least 10 years old.

Which ten-year-old recording do you think should’ve been added to the National Recording Registry?