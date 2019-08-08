Alicia Keys tapped to perform at 'Harper's BAZAAR' ICONS ceremony during New York Fashion Week

Mario Sorrenti

Mario SorrentiOn the heels of gracing the cover of Harper's BAZAAR's September issue, Alicia Keys has been tapped to deliver a show-stopping performance at the magazine's sixth annual ICONS celebration, taking place during New York Fashion Week.

The ICONS celebration, one of the biggest Fashion Week events, will bring together fashion editors from around the globe as well as the biggest names in music, art and culture on September 6. This year's ICONS portfolio will be unveiled as part of the bash.

Under the direction of Harper's BAZAAR's global fashion director Carine Roitfeld, this year's themeICONS: The Independents showcased inspirational actors, models and musicians who "have shifted perceptions by resisting the established norm and breaking every rule they can."

In addition to Alicia, the portfolio includes images of Christy Turlington, Regina King, Awkwafina,Shailene Woodley, Lakeith Stanfield, Céline Dion, Kate Moss, Alek Wek and Devon Aoki.

“Beyond being unique and talented, the 10 cultural forces in this year's ICONS portfolio have expanded, redefined, or completely dispensed with accepted notions, expected behaviors, previous templates, and any rules about their crafts. Their attitude and confidence is an inspiration," Roitfeld said of this year's ICONS.

Fans can get their hands on the Harper's September issue with Alicia on the cover when the mag hits newsstands August 20.

