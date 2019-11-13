Alicia Keys to host the Grammys for the second year in a row

Jaclyn Martinez/Courtesy of AK Worldwide, Inc

Jaclyn Martinez/Courtesy of AK Worldwide, IncAlicia Keys will return as the host of the Grammy Awards in 2020.

After making her debut as host earlier this year, Alicia will do the honors again for the 62nd annual Grammys, airing January 26 on CBS. The nominees will be announced on November 20.

"At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host," the 15-time Grammy winner says in a statement.

"Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."

Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan adds in a statement, "From Best New Artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades. Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host."

Artists whose names have been most frequently mentioned as likely nominees this year include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Lewis Capaldi and "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X.

