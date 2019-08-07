Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club has signed two familiar faces for the show.
Alicia Silverstone and Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein have signed on to be a part of the series.
10 episodes have been ordered and will premiere in February.
The series will be a modern adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s books.
Have you read any of the books? Are you excited to binge-watch the new series?
Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein To Star in Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club”
