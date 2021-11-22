Alison Sweeney Returning for ‘Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas’

Alison Sweeney is going home for the holidays–back to Salem. She will reprise her role as Sami Brady for Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas holiday movie. It will launch on December 16th. The premise is Will Horton is writing a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. He will use typical Christmas movie tropes to create his festive storyline. Alison of course is no stranger to Christmas movies from her time on the Hallmark channel. What was your favorite soap opera growing up?