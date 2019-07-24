All-Electric Ford F-150 Has Towed More Than 1M Pounds

Electric cars aren’t thought of as beasts on the road but that may change if Ford has its way. The car company hosted a demonstration showing the might of it’s all-electric Ford F-150 pickup truck prototype on Tuesday with the truck towing a loaded train weighing over a million pounds! The ten rail cars were housing 42 full-scale F-150s inside as the prototype hauled the train for a distance of 1,000 feet. Linda Zhang, the F-150’s chief engineer told USA Today “We’re trying to show the benefits of that instant torque from an all-electric motor.” Do you think all cars will be electric in the future? What’s the heaviest load you’ve ever towed with a truck?