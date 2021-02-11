All for You: Janet Jackson selling iconic stage outfits & more at huge three-day auction

While watching Janet Jackson‘s Rhythm Nation videos back in the day, did you ever wish you could own her key earring? Well, now you can — and much, much more.

Janet is teaming with Julien’s Auctions for a huge three-day auction this May that will see her putting more than 1,000 of her personal items on the block — from her jewelry and stage outfits to luggage and furniture, to her 1956 Chevy pickup truck. The key earring is also up for grabs, and so is her original Rhythm Nation jacket.

Also being sold is the outfit Janet wore to her secret 1991 wedding to Rene Elizondo, a silver metallic coat she wore in the 1995 video for “Scream,” stage-worn costumes from her many tours, the outfit she wore on the 1994 Jackson Family Honors TV special, her outfit from the “All for You” video, the gown she wore to the American Music Awards in 1985, and her outfit from the MTV Icons: Janet Jackson special in 2001.

Basically, if you ever saw Janet on TV or in concert in an outfit that you liked, it’s probably part of this auction. And you can accessorize with a pair of 18K white gold hoop earrings covered with black-and-white diamonds that Oprah Winfrey gave Janet in 2005.

You can also get a limited-edition hardcover auction catalogue personally signed by Janet herself. They cost $800, with all proceeds going to Compassion International.

The auction takes place May 14, 15, and 16, starting at 10 a.m. PT each day. Visit JuliensAuctions.com to find out how to register.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.