All Hail The New King

Prince Charles’s coronation is fast approaching. The 2-hour event is happening tomorrow at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. in the United Kingdom, or 6 a.m. Eastern in the United States. The 40th coronation is a somber and symbolic ceremony as Charles officially takes over for his mother, although he’s ruled since Queen Elizabeth died in September. He will be crowned monarch of the country and become the — largely ceremonial — head of the Commonwealth. Charles’s wife, Camilla, was previously known as the queen consort but will now officially become queen. About two-thousand guests will attend, including first lady Jill Biden, along with Prince Harry and Prince William will be there, but he will not be involved in the ceremony. And he’s leaving right after the ceremony to attend his son’s birthday party. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Steve Winwood are performing at the concert on Sunday.