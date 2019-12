Lucky Charms cookies are a thing.

Pillsbury has created Lucky Charms cookie dough to give you the flavor of the breakfast cereal in a dessert.

The Junk Food Aisle Instagram account posted the find on its page. The sugar cookies have the famous Lucky Charms marshmallow pieces.

You’ll have enough to make 12 big cookies. You should be able to find them at a local Walmart.

What kids’ cereal do you still eat as an adult?