All-In Challenge offers chance to have dinner with Mariah Carey, with possible bonus "shenanigans"

ABC/Image Group LAWhat's better than going to a Mariah Carey concert? Having dinner with the diva afterward.

Mariah has accepted the All-In Challenge, which features celebrities offering their fans the chance to win amazing experiences in exchange for donations for the needy. Mariah's prize is pretty great: You and a guest will be flown to one of her shows and be treated to VIP seats and backstage passes. You'll also stay at a five-star hotel and receive merch packs.

But that's not all: After the show, you'll get to have "a festive dinner" with Mariah and her friends and, as she says in her announcement, "You never know what kinda shenanigans we're gonna get up to!" You'll even get a photo with Mariah to document the special night.

One hundred percent of the money raised from the sweepstakes will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. You can enter for as little as $10.

Mariah was nominated to participate in the challenge by Ariana Grande, and she writes on Instagram, "In keeping with the divas chain...I am nominating the sublimely talented @kellyclarkson!"

I accept the #AllInChallenge! Enter to win a show & dinner w/ me @ https://t.co/dBBbmoiFrv

All proceeds help feed those in need. Thanks @arianagrande 4 nominating me & to keep the diva chain going, I nominate @kellyclarkson!@FeedingAmerica @_MealsOnWheels @WCKitchen @NoKidHungry pic.twitter.com/KorH9x1NSh — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 5, 2020





