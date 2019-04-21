“All In The Family” and “The Jeffersons” To Get One Night Reboot

Legendary sitcoms All In The Family and The Jeffersons will come back to primetime for one night only.

The live 90-minute event will recreate two classic episodes. Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei will play Archie and Edith Bunker. Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes will portray George and Louise Jefferson.

The shows will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and the creator of both programs, Norman Lear.

The broadcast comes to ABC on May 22nd.

