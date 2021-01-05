All My Children (1970-2011)

Set in the upscale town of Pine Valley, Pa., a fictional suburb of Philadelphia, “All My Children” revolves around the intertwined relationships and secrets of several families and has a history of controversial yet socially relevant storylines dealing with topics like abortion in the 1970s, AIDs in the 1980s, and same-sex marriage in the 2000s. Though the long-running soap was canceled by ABC in 2011, the series was revived for online viewing in April 2013. While its online episodes are just 30 minutes, the scheming, drama, and romance remain central to the show, and many of the beloved characters from the broadcast run return for the online version.

