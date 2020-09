While on her deathbed, the rich Edwina Cutwater (Lily Tomlin) has her lawyer Roger Cobb (Steve Martin) add the odd stipulation to her will that her soul will be inherited by the young Terry Hoskins (Victoria Tennant). The plan backfires when Edwina dies. She ends up inhabiting Roger’s body and controlling only its right side. Edwina and Roger are forced to work together to find a way to get her soul out his body and into the body she originally intended.

Source: Google