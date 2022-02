“It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles” tour will feature Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Denny Laine, a founding Moody Blues and Wings, Joey Molland from Badfinger, Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus & former member of Chicago, Jason Scheff. They will be performing songs from two classic Beatles albums, Rubber Soul (1965) & Revolver (1966). They will be making a stop on March 23, 2022 in Ft. Lauderdale at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts!

