All-star concert saluting ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons to take place in May at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House

Credit: Blain Clausen

A star-studded concert celebrating the career and philanthropic work of ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons will be held on May 16 at Nashville’s famous Grand Ole Opry House.

Gibbons himself is part of the performance lineup of the benefit event, which is being presented by America Salutes You, and will raise money for several charities that aid military members, veterans and first responders.

The bill also includes country stars Brad Paisley, Eric Church, Ronnie Milsap and Travis Tritt, ex-Fabulous Thunderbirds guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, lauded singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams and actor/musician Dennis Quaid.

In addition, a number of surprise guests will appear at the concert.

The show will feature a house band led by keyboardist Martin Guigui, who played in Gibbons’ solo backing band The BFG’s, and also will include ex-Black Crowes guitarist Audley Freed, as well as trombonist Richie “La Bamba” Rosenberg and trumpet player Mike Pender of The Max Weinerg 7 and Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes.

Tickets for the “A Tribute to Billy Gibbons” concert will go on sale this Friday, April 23, at Opry.com.

The show will be taped for broadcast at a later date.

The event will take place a few weeks before the June 4 release of Gibbons’ latest solo album, Hardware, which was co-written and co-produced by ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, who also plays on the record. You can pre-order Hardware now.

