All-star cover of Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ raising money for good cause

Tom Petty’s classic track “I Won’t Back Down” is being covered by an all-star group of musicians to raise money for a good cause.

The new version, which was approved by the Petty estate, features country star Blake Shelton on vocals, backed by The Eagles’ Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit on guitar and bass, and Guns N’ Roses’ Matt Sorum on drums.

The philanthropic music and arts platform, GoodNoise.io is responsible for the track, with proceeds benefiting Miraculous Love Kids, a nonprofit music school that has protected and educated hundreds of young women in Afghanistan. The proceeds will help the school continue its mission in conflict zones and impoverished regions around the globe.

“In I Won’t Back Down, Tom Petty so powerfully wrote, ‘You can stand me up at the gates of hell, but I won’t back down,” musician Lanny Cordola, who founded Miraculous Love Kids in 2015, shares. “The girls and I are honored to have Blake, Joe, Timothy and Matt join us in spreading this message far and wide.”

Fans can listen to the song here and are asked to “give what you want” to support the project.

