All-star rock band The Dead Daisies planning to release new album in August; announce European tour dates

All-star hard-rock band The Dead Daisies currently are working on their sixth studio album, which they’re planning to release in August, but first up for the group is a lengthy European tour.

The band has just revealed an extended itinerary for the trek, which now kicks off June 3 in Hamburg, Germany, and is plotted out through an August 5 performance at the Time to Rock Festival in Knislinge, Sweden. The tour will see The Dead Daisies serve as opening for Foreigner, Judas Priest and Whitesnake, as well as feature headlining shows. Visit TheDeadDaisies.com for a full list of dates.

The European outing will mark the band’s first tour with its current lineup. Former Billy Idol, Whitesnake and Foreigner drummer Brian Tichy rejoined the group in January after previously playing with The Dead Daisies in 2013 and from 2015 to 2017. The band also features founding rhythm guitarist David Lowy; lead guitarist Doug Aldrich, a member since 2016 who previously played with Whitesnake, Dio and several other notable groups; and singer/bassist Glenn Hughes, best known for his mid-’70s stint with Deep Purple, who joined the Daisies in 2019.

The Dead Daisies began recording their upcoming album earlier this month, and have been posting updates about the project on their official website. An advance single is planned for late May, coinciding with the start of the tour.

“Hey loved ones, we cannot wait to come to Europe this summer and play for you all once again,” says Hughes in a statement. “There are so many beautiful cities to visit along the way. We are currently making a new record, so who knows hopefully we can bring a couple of new songs to you too!”

The band’s most recent studio album, Holy Ground, was released in January 2021.

