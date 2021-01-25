All-star rock band The Dead Daisies releases new album, 'Holy Ground'; drummer Deen Castronovo exits group

Courtesy of The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies, the all-star band known for featuring ex-members of notable rock acts, has just released their fifth studio album, Holy Ground.

Interestingly, just a day after the record’s release, drummer/singer Deen Castronovo — formerly of Journey — announced he’d left the group. His replacement is Tommy Clufetos, who was Black Sabbath‘s touring drummer from 2012 through 2017, and who’s also played with Ted Nugent, Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie and others. Clufetos joins ex-Deep Purple singer/bassist Glenn Hughes and former Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich in the current Dead Daisies lineup, along with founding guitarist David Lowy.

Holy Ground is an 11-track collection that’s available now on CD, as a vinyl LP, digitally and via streaming services.

You can check out a preview of the album at The Dead Daisies’ official YouTube channel, along with music videos for the several of the new songs.

Hughes says of the album, “From the opening track ‘Holy Ground,’ we were building a strong foundation. Each song has its own theme, full of drama, emotion and groove, all the way through to ‘Far Away’ the autobiographical last song. We gave it our all, focused and passionate.”

Meanwhile, Castronovo posted a message on Facebook page explaining his reasons for exiting The Dead Daisies.

“My decision to leave was not an easy one as I have great respect for my former band members and a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for all the fans who supported us,” he writes. “This decision will ultimately give me time to spend with my family after touring extensively and schedule a minor back surgery to ensure that I am able get back on the road playing music and doing what I love!…Rest assured I will be back and playing soon!“

Here’s the Holy Ground track list:

“Holy Ground (Shake the Memory)”

“Like No Other (Bassline)”

“Come Alive”

“Bustle and Flow”

“My Fate”

“Chosen and Justified”

“Saving Grace”

“Unspoken”

“30 Days in the Hole”

“Righteous Days”

“Far Away”

By Matt Friedlander

