All-star rock band The Dead Daisies unveil US tour plans, debut new single

All-star hard-rock band The Dead Daisies have announced plans for a new U.S. tour that will take place this September.

The cross-country out features nine shows and is mapped out from a September 7 concert in Vineland, New Jersey, through a September 24 performance in Seattle. Along the way, the band will stop in such major cities as Nashville, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon.

Tickets are available for the shows now, and The Dead Daisies are also offering a special “Have a Drink on Us” ticket bundle that includes a beverage and an exclusive T-shirt. Only 100 bundles will be sold per show.

Coinciding with the tour announcement, The Dead Daisies have released a new single called “Shine On,” from their upcoming sixth studio album, which is due out in late September. The track is available now for streaming and download, and you also can check out an official music video for the tune on the group’s YouTube channel.

“Shine On” is the second advance digital track from the band’s upcoming album, following “Radiance,” which was released about a month ago along with an animated companion video.

Known for their rotating lineup of well-known rock musicians, The Dead Daisies currently feature former Deep Purple member Glenn Hughes on lead vocals and bass, ex-Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich and former Billy Idol, Whitesnake and Foreigner drummer Brian Tichy, as well as founding guitarist David Lowy.

The Dead Daisies are currently on tour in Europe, where they’re opening for Judas Priest on select dates, as well as playing some festivals and headlining shows. Check out their full schedule at TheDeadDaisies.com.

