All-star rockers The Dead Daisies releasing new album, ‘Radiance,’ in September

Courtesy of The Dead Daisies

All-star hard-rock band The Dead Daisies will release their sixth studio album, Radiance, on September 30.

The 10-track collection was recorded by the group’s current lineup of former singer/bassist Glenn Hughes, guitarists Doug Aldrich and David Lowy and drummer Brian Tichy. All of the songs were co-written by Hughes, Aldrich and Lowy.

“We had a great time composing and recording the record and I’m very excited for you all to hear what we put together,” says Aldrich, who played with such groups as Whitesnake and Dio prior to joining The Dead Daisies in 2016. “Definitely a heavy album but with some cool twists and turns! Hope you all like it.”

Radiance can be preordered now and will be available as a Digipak CD with a sticker, a vinyl LP in a gatefold sleeve and digitally.

Tichy, who rejoined The Dead Daisies earlier this year after previously playing with the group in 2013 and from 2015 to 2017, describes Radiance as “another slab of butt-kicking rock!”

He adds, “The guys all brought their A-Game and a tight, powerful record was created! I’m looking forward to everyone hearing it and playing more of these songs live in the near future!”

Fans have already been treated to two advance songs from Radiance, the title track and “Shine On,” which were released in June and earlier this month, respectively.

The Dead Daisies are currently on tour in Europe, where they’re opening for Judas Priest on select dates, as well as playing some festivals and headlining shows, through early August. The band also has a brief U.S. trek lined up in September. Check out their full schedule at TheDeadDaisies.com.

Here’s Radiance‘s full track list:

“Face Your Fear”

“Hypnotize Yourself”

“Shine On”

“Radiance”

“Born to Fly”

“Kiss the Sun”

“Courageous”

“Cascade”

“Not Human”

“Roll On”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.