All The Beatles Secrets Revealed In Hulu’s ‘Mccartney 3,2,1’ Documentary

A new documentary that reveals the secrets behind The Beatles has made its way to Hulu. “McCartney 3,2,1” finds Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin sitting down to discuss the behind-the-scenes magic surrounding the legendary group. McCartney reveals their album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” would’ve never been a thing if it hadn’t been for a mixup with condiments. “I was on a plane with our roadie, and we were eating. And he said, “Could you pass the salt and pepper?” said McCartney. “And I thought he said ‘Sgt. Pepper.’ … So we had a laugh about that, but then the more I thought about it, [I thought] ‘Sgt. Pepper’ — that’s kind of a cool title.” The six-part docuseries details this and more secrets. “McCartney 3,2,1” premieres on Hulu on Friday, July 16th. What other legendary group or artist would you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at?