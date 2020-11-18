All Things Christmas On TV Until Christmas!!!

You’ll find Fred Claus tonight at 8pm on AMC!

Wednesday, November 18

6:00am – Finding Santa (2017, Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter) (Hallmark)

6:00am – Small Town Christmas (2018, Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha) (Hallmark Movies)

6:00am – Futurama (SYFY)

7:00am – The Middle (Freeform)

8:00am – Crown for Christmas (2015, Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones) (Hallmark)

8:00am – A Christmas to Remember (2016, Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison) (Hallmark Movies)

8:00am – Wish Upon a Christmas (2015, Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore, Alan Thicke) (Lifetime)

8:30am – Mom (FXX)

8:30am – American Christmas (2019) (Showtime Next)

10:00am – A Joyous Christmas (2017, Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady) (Hallmark Movies)

10:00am – The Spirit of Christmas (2015, Jen Lilley, Thomas Beaudoin) (Lifetime)

10:30am – The Middle (Freeform)

10:34am – Martin (BET)

11:00am – The Middle (Thanksgiving) (Freeform)

11:00am – In Living Color (TV One)

11:15am – Black Christmas (2019, Horror, Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon) (HBO 2)

11:30am – The Middle (Thanksgiving) (Freeform)

12:00pm – The Perfect Holiday (2007, Morris Chestnut, Gabrielle Union, Katt Williams) (Freeform)

12:00pm – Check Inn to Christmas (2019, Rachel Boston, Richard Karn, Tim Reid) (Hallmark)

12:00pm – Holly & Ivy (2020, Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan) (Hallmark Movies)

12:00pm – Christmas on the Bayou (2013, Hilarie Burton, Randy Travis, Markie Post, Ed Asner) (Lifetime)

12:00pm – Buttons: A Christmas Tale (2018, Alivia Clark, Abigail Spen, Angela Lansbury) (Starz Kids)

1:00pm – Gremlins (1984, Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates) (AMC)

1:29pm – Felix the Cat Saves Christmas (2004, Dave Coulier (Voice Of), Tom Bosley (Voice Of)) (Starz Kids)

2:00pm – Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019, Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor) (Hallmark)

2:00pm – A Princess for Christmas (2011, Katie McGrath, Roger Moore, Sam Heughan) (Hallmark Movies)

2:00pm – Four Christmases & a Wedding (2017, Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post, Judge Reinhold) (Lifetime)

3:30pm – Jack Frost (1998, Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston) (AMC)

4:00pm – A Gift to Remember (2017, Peter Porte, Ali Liebert) (Hallmark)

4:00pm – A Bramble House Christmas (2017, Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones) (Hallmark Movies)

4:00pm – Christmas Reservations (2019, Melissa Joan Hart, Ted McGinley, Michael Gross, Markie Post) (Lifetime)

5:00pm – Last Man Standing (CMT)

5:00pm – House (Pop)

6:00pm – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (AMC)

6:00pm – Coming Home for Christmas (2017, Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe) (Hallmark)

6:00pm – Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017, Jill Wagner) (Hallmark Movies)

6:00pm – Forever Christmas (2018, Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell) (Lifetime)

6:02pm – Diff’rent Strokes (Starz Encore Family)

7:00pm – Deck the Halls (2006, Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Fred Claus (2007, Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti) (AMC)

8:00pm – Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020, Ashley Williams, Calix Fraser) (Hallmark)

8:00pm – Return to Christmas Creek (2018, Tori Anderson, Steven Weber ) (Hallmark Movies)

8:00pm – Christmas on Wheels (2020, Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier) (Lifetime)

9:00pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

10:00pm – Merry & Bright (2019, Jodie Sweetin, Andrew W. Walker) (Hallmark)

10:00pm – Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018, Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton) (Hallmark Movies)

10:03pm – Candy Cane Christmas (2020, Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé) (Lifetime)

10:30pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)

10:30pm – Last Christmas (2019, Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding) (HBO Family)

12:00am – Once Upon a Holiday (2015, Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell) (Hallmark)

12:00am – The Mistletoe Inn (2017, Alicia Witt, Casey Manderson) (Hallmark Movies)

12:00am – Second Chance Christmas (2014, Tank, Golden Brooks) (UP)

12:01am – Christmas on Wheels (2020, Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier) (Lifetime)

12:30am – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976, Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

1:45am – The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

2:00am – Miss Christmas (2017, Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas) (Hallmark)

2:00am – Christmas in the Air (2017, Catherine Bell, Eric Close) (Hallmark Movies)

2:04am – Candy Cane Christmas (2020, Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé) (Lifetime)

3:00am – Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979, Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

3:00am – The Waltons (Hallmark Drama)

4:00am – South Park (Comedy Central)

4:00am – Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019, Jill Wagner, Holly Robinson Peete) (Hallmark)

4:00am – The Christmas Ornament (2013, Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison) (Hallmark Movies)

4:45am – Arthur Christmas (2011) (Starz Kids)