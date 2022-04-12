‘All Things Must (Puff, Puff) Pass’: New line of George Harrison-themed cannabis products available now

Courtesy of Dad Grass

The cannabis brand Dad Grass has launched a new line of George Harrison-themed products celebrating the late Beatles guitarist’s classic 1970 solo album, All Things Must Pass, and approved by Harrison’s estate.

The All Things Must Grass collection in includes pre-rolled joints featuring organic CBD and CBG hemp flower, as well as paraphernalia and merch items. The products can be purchased online now, and will be available at select U.S. stores this month.

Among the products available is a pack of joints made to look like an All Things Must Pass cassette case, featuring the classic cover image of Harrison on the lawn of his Friar Park estate surrounded by garden gnomes. The collection also includes rolling papers, a rolling tray, silk-screened posters, buttons, pins, and stickers.

To promote the All Things Must Grass collection, a teaser video has premiered online set to George’s song “Let It Roll.” The clip brings the All Things Must Pass cover to life, with an animated Harrison frolicking with his garden gnomes, and the gnomes sampling the Dad Grass products.

Dad Grass CEO and co-founder Ben Starmer says, “For this project, we set out to create a mellower kind of joint, something that blended together the type of high quality, low potency, and all-natural flower that was around when George was ‘having a laugh’ back in the early ’70s. Just a classic smoke for a classic bloke.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.