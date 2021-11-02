All we want for Christmas? Another Mariah Carey AppleTV+ special, of course

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Now that Mariah Carey has officially declared it to be the start of the Christmas season, what better time for her to announce her latest holiday project?

For the second year in a row, the Queen of Christmas will have her own Apple TV+ special. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will debut in December and will feature R&B/pop star Khalid and gospel music legend Kirk Franklin. All three artists will perform their new single, “Fall In Love at Christmas,” which is available for pre-order now.

The single officially drops on Friday but you can hear a snippet now on Instagram.

You can also stream last year’s presentation, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which featured Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg and ballerina Misty Copeland.

In other Mariah news, her best-selling memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is out today in paperback.

