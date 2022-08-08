“All Week Long”: Joe Walsh playing music residency on The Late Show this week

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Joe Walsh will visit The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a weeklong musical residency this week.

The longtime Eagles guitarist will be sitting in with the CBS talk show’s house band, Stay Human, on all four new episodes airing this week, starting with Monday night’s program and running through Thursday.

Walsh posted a message about the residency on his social media sites that reads, “It’s going to be a rockin week full of surprises — can’t wait — see you tonight!!!”

Walsh’s Colbert residency follows weeklong musical appearances on the show by James Taylor last week and St. Vincent the week before.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s other upcoming plans include a new two-week Canadian leg of the Eagles’ Hotel California Tour, which kicks off September 9 in Toronto, and the recently announced 2022 edition of his annual VetsAid benefit concert, which is scheduled for November 13 in Columbus, Ohio.

As previously reported, this year’s VetsAid show will feature a reunion of Walsh’s pre-Eagles band, the James Gang, as well as performances by Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Breeders and The Black Keys.

