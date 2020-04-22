Alleged Lady Gaga 'Chromatica' track list reveals collaborations with Elton John, Ariana Grande

Interscope Records

The release of Lady Gaga's new album, Chromatica, has been postponed to a yet-to-be-announced date in the future, but Little Monsters believe they've discovered a leaked track list that reveals some of the exciting collaborations Gaga teased a while back.

A screenshot that purports to show the Target deluxe edition of the album reveals that Gaga has recorded songs with Ariana Grande -- which she's heavily hinted at -- as well as with her good pal Elton John. In addition, Gaga's teamed up on another track with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

The song with Ariana is called "Rain on Me," and the BLACKPINK collab is titled "Sour Candy," if the listing is to be believed.

The Elton John song is called "Sine from Above" -- and that's spelled "s-i-n-e" like the mathematical function. We assume the pun is because one of the symbols Gaga has used for the album is a sine wave.

Elton and Gaga previously recorded a song together for the soundtrack of the 2011 animated film Gnomeo & Juliet called "Hello, Hello." However, it was only featured in the film, not on the soundtrack.

Someone at Target apparently realized their mistake, though, because you can't find the artwork on Target's website anymore.

Here's the alleged track list for Chromatica:

"Chromatica I"

"Alice"

"Stupid Love"

"Rain on Me" (ft. Ariana Grande)

"Free Woman"

"Fun Tonight"

"Chromatica II"

"911"

"Plastic Doll"

"Sour Candy" (ft. BLACKPINK).

"Enigma"

"Replay"

"Chromatica III"

"Sine from Above" (ft. Elton John).

"1,000 Doves"

"Babylon"

