Alligators Really Do Eat Everything

Don’t mess with this alligator. Video has captured the moment George the alligator chomps down on a small drone hovering over his head in the Florida Everglades. The footage, posted on TikTok, shows the gator taking a bite at the drone as it hovers over him — and starting to chew while stunned onlookers can be heard panicking. Before long, the hungry reptile is engulfed in thick, white smoke as it keeps munching on the flying gadget….It’s not clear why they named the alligator George — but they did. The people claim the alligator is fine.