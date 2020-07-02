Allman Brothers Band 50th anniversary tribute concert being rebroadcast this weekend on nugs.tv

Courtesy of nugs.tv

On March 10, the surviving members of The Allman Brothers Band‘s final lineup got together under the moniker The Brothers to celebrate the group’s 50th anniversary with a reunion concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Now nugs.tv is offer a streaming rebroadcast of the show for purchase over the July 4 weekend.

The webcast will be available starting Friday, July 3, at 8 p.m. ET in either HD or 4K, and viewers also have the option purchase the video as a bundle with an MP3 audio recording of the performance. Those who buy the stream will be able to watch the show on demand for 48 hours after they first start watching.

The concert featured founding Allman Brothers drummer Jaimoe, as well as longtime guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones. They were joined by Derek’s younger brother, Widespread Panic drummer Duane Trucks; former Allmans pianist Chuck Leavell; and ex-Double Trouble organist Reese Wynans.

The show was the final major concert held in New York City before the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a post-concert interview with The Wall Street Journal, Jaimoe said, “It just felt like no BS, and all about music and love…I wanted to play music with my brothers. Everyone else is paying homage to the Allman Brothers music — and some of us are still here.”

Speaking about the event with American Songwriter, Haynes noted, “In a lot of ways, it was a show that we had talked about doing as the Allman Brothers Band but it never came to fruition. From the first moment of rehearsal it felt wonderful, and it just got better and better. I was very proud of everyone.”

Here’s the concert’s set list:

Set One

“Don’t Want You No More”/”It’s Not My Cross to Bear”

“Statesboro Blues”

“Revival”

“Trouble No More”

“Don’t Keep Me Wonderin'”

“Black Hearted Woman”

“Dreams”

“Hot’Lanta”

“Come and Go Blues”

“Soulshine”

“Stand Back”

“Jessica”

Set Two

“Mountain Jam”

“Blue Sky”

“Desdemona”

“Ain’t Wasting Time No More”

“Every Hungry Woman”

“Melissa”

“In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”

“No One to Run With”

“One Way Out”

Encore

“Midnight Rider”

“Whipping Post”

By Matt Friedlander

