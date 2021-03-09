Allman Brothers Band reissuing out-of-print 1991 concert video 'Live at Great Woods' later this month

Allman Brothers Band Recording Company

The Allman Brothers Band will release a remastered version of its 1991 concert video Live at Great Woods on DVD and digitally on March 26, coinciding with the 52nd anniversary of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ formation.

The video captures a show that the Allman Brothers played on September 6, 1991, at the Great Woods Amphitheater in the Boston suburb of Mansfield, Massachusetts. The concert, which was filmed for a Japanese TV, got its initial home video release in 1992 on the VHS and LaserDisc.

A later out-of-print DVD version of Live at Great Woods featured abridged performances alongside interview segments, but the new reissue will boast the full performances.

The Allman Brothers lineup at the time of the Great Woods show featured frontman Gregg Allman, singer/guitarists Dickey Betts and Warren Haynes, bassist Allen Woody, drummers Butch Trucks and Jaimoe, and percussionist Marc Quiñones. The group was supporting its then-latest studio album, 1991’s Shades of Two Worlds, and their set included two songs from the record — “End of the Line” and “Get On with Your Life.”

The Allmans also played such classics as “Statesboro Blues,” “Blue Sky,” “Midnight Rider,” “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed,” “Revival,” “Jessica” and “Whipping Post.”

Arriving on the same day as the Live at Great Woods reissue will be the previously reported archival live album Down in Texas ’71, which documents a full show that the Allman Brothers played at the Austin Municipal Auditorium on September 28, 1971.

Here’s the full Live at Great Woods track list:

“Statesboro Blues”

“End of the Line”

“Blue Sky”

“Midnight Rider”

“Going Down the Road”

“Hoochie Coochie Man”

“Get On with Your Life”

“In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”

“Revival”

“Jessica”

“Whipping Post”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.