Almost 4-Million Bottles Of Airborne Gummies Recalled Over ‘Injury Hazard’

A national voluntary recall has been issued for select Airborne Gummies.

The reasoning behind the recall is due to a build-up of pressure in unopened bottles which could cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off “with force” may cause “an injury hazard.”

The bottles that are affected include the 63-count and 75-count in assorted fruit flavors.

As of now, there have been 70 reports of the seal popping off, and eighteen reported injuries.

If you have an unopened bottle, you are encouraged to contact the company on their website Schiffvitamins.com

