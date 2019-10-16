Aloe Blacc, Michael McDonald & more join Dionne Warwick on new Christmas album

BMGMusic legend Dionne Warwick has rounded up an interesting assortment of artists to join her on her new release Dionne Warwick and the Voices of Christmas, which comes out this Friday.

According to Billboard, the singer duets with Michael McDonald, Aloe Blacc, Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men and fellow music legend Johnny Mathis on the holiday collection, which includes classics like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Jingle Bell Rock," "This Christmas Song" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Other artists on the record include R&B singer Andra Day, country stars The Oak Ridge Boys, jazz star Dianne Reeves and former Chicago frontman Jason Scheff.

Billboard debuted Dionne's duet with Aloe Blacc Wednesday, a version of Donny Hathaway's classic "This Christmas." The 78-year-old icon tells Billboard, "He’s such an incredible musical person and boy did he give a wonderful performance. It was a thrill to work with him.”

Dionne is one of several artists being honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at the Recording Academy's Grammy Salute to Music Legends special, which airs on PBS on Friday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.