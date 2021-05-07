“Alone”: Heart’s Nancy Wilson releases debut solo studio album, ‘You and Me,’ today

Carry On Music

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson‘s debut solo studio album, You and Me, arrived today.

The 12-track collection features eight originals, plus covers of Bruce Springsteen‘s “The Rising,” Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Boxer,” Pearl Jam‘s “Daughter” and The Cranberries‘ “Dreams.”

Wilson recorded the album at home while in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending tracks back and forth with her backing band’s members and some guest artists.

Nancy tells ABC Audio that being stuck at home because of the pandemic was “somehow…really a blessing” for her, as it gave her time to nurture her creativity.

“I really got back in touch with parts of myself that I’d almost forgot was there,” she maintains. “You know, the ultra creative college girl that was studying creative writing and learning mandolin and stuff like that.”

Among You and Me‘s original tunes are the introspective title track, inspired by Nancy’s relationship with her dearly departed mom, and “4 Edward,” an instrumental tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen.

Wilson’s cover of “The Boxer” features guest vocals by her friend Sammy Hagar.

Nancy recalls that she originally suggested Hagar sing with her on a rocking track she had in mind, but says Sammy had other ideas.

“He said, ‘That seems so…predictable that I would sing on a big rock song with you. What else do you got?'” Wilson notes. “And I’m like, ‘Well, I’ve got “The Boxer” by Simon & Garfunkel.’ And he goes, ‘I love that song!'” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan appear on an original song called “Party at the Angel Ballroom.”

Nancy says that tune came together after Hawkins sent her a jam that he’d recorded with McKagan, which she then reworked into a full song.

Here’s You and Me‘s full track list:

“You and Me”

“The Rising”

“I’ll Find You”

“Daughter”

“Party at the Angel Ballroom” (with Duff McKagan & Taylor Hawkins)

“The Boxer” (with Sammy Hagar)

“Walk Away”

“The Inbetween”

“Dreams” (with Liv Warfield)

“The Dragon”

“We Meet Again”

“4 Edward”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.