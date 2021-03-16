Alright, Alright, Alright

Matthew McConaughey went full Matthew McConaughey while introducing his new YouTube channel. We love this guy! Plus, the state of Texas is still dealing with the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri that wreaked havoc among thousands of residents last month. To assist with the relief efforts, McConaughey is hosting a virtual concert, “We’re Texas” and will feature a star studded list. Those set to perform include: George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Randy Rogers, Kelly Clarkson, and many more. The donations received will all go towards the “Just Keep Livin’ Texas Relief Fund”. The concert is set for March 21 and will be aired on Matthew’s new YouTube channel.