Alton Brown’s One-Ingredient Hack for Better Coffee

Alton Brown is a food science whiz, cookbook author and host of the cooking show, Good Eats.

On an old episode of Good Eats, Alton suggested adding kosher salt to your coffee.

For every one cup of coffee he said to use two tablespoons of ground coffee and a quarter teaspoon of kosher salt to take the bitterness out of the coffee.

In a Facebook post, Alton said that it not only cuts the bitterness but it smoothes out the stale last of tank-stored water.

He said that science has proven that salt is better at neutralizing bitterness than sugar.

Are you going to try this hack?