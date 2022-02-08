Always be my money: Mariah Carey’s new contest has $100k in cash prizes

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

If you could use some serious extra cash, better fire up that Snapchat account. Mariah Carey has teamed with the video-sharing app for an all-new Spotlight challenge — the #AlwaysBeMyBaby Challenge — where the grand prize is $50,000.

Entering is simple . First and foremost, you need a Snapchat account. From there, all you need to do is show Mariah how you’re cozying up with the one you love on Valentine’s Day, but you have to use her 1995 hit “Always Be My Baby” to get yourself entered.

“Today’s all about love,” Mariah said in the official announcement. “Show me how you’re spending your special day!” She even provided an example, where her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, brings her a tray with two champagne glasses and some chocolates. He then pours her some Black Irish liqueur, which is Mimi’s own Irish cream brand, and the two toast. This all happens as her hit song plays in the background.

The #AlwaysBeMyBaby Challenge is now open and video submissions will be accepted until Tuesday, February 15. The grand prize winner will be hooked up with that $50,000 jackpot, while the second- and third-place winners will respectively win $30,000 and $20,000.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.