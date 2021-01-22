Always take candy from strangers, The Rolling Stones now have their own chocolate bars

Credit: Dave Hogan

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, The Rolling Stones are launching themed chocolate bars named after their song lyrics that are sure to give fans some sweet “Satisfaction.”

The rockers-turned-chocolatiers will be coming out with two mouth-watering candy bars that fans can purchase next Monday on their online store.

British publication The Evening Standard reports that the first sugary confection will be a milk chocolate bar called “Brown Sugar,” named after their 1971 hit. The candy bar, which actually is made with brown sugar, is available for pre-order and will be made available on January 29.

Their second delicacy, which is available now, is a dark chocolate bar filled with cherries, called “Cherry Red” — a nod to the 1969 Stones single “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” that features the lyric, “My favorite flavor, cherry red.”

Both bars come packaged in wrapper boasting The Stones’ classic lips-and-tongue logo.

The two tasty treats are priced at $8.95.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.