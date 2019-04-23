Am I A Monster? I Have No Desire To See “The Lion King”

I feel weird even saying it! Everyone is so stoked about it and raving about the trailer and I’m like – meh. Apparently I have no heart.

Here is something interesting – while everyone is anticipating the release of “Avengers: Endgame” there are analysts that believe the real blockbuster of the summer will be Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Lion King.”

Jeff Bock, one analyst, believes that “Lion King” has everything in place to be the biggest box office hit of all time.

“Avengers: Endgame” opens this Friday and “The Lion King” hits theaters on July 19.

Do you think “Lion King” will be bigger than “Avengers: Endgame?” I would see Avengers before Lion King (which I will never see).