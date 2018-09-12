Amazon Christmas Tree Delivery?! I’m in!

Do you do a live tree or a fake tree? Live tree too much of a hassle to get on the roof and get home? Amazon has the best news ever! It’s like a Christmas Miracle!!

Amazon says Christmas trees will be bound and shipped *without water* directly to your door! The mailmans truck is gonna smell amazing!

You can choose favorites like Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines! And yep, they’ll be fresh! Amazon says they’ll be sent within 10 days of being cut down!

What do you think?! Will you try the Amazon tree delivery this year? I love the idea!