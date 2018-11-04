Amazon Contractors Killed in Warehouse Collapse

Two Amazon contractors lost their lives over the weekend, when a company distribution warehouse in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed during severe weather.

According to company spokesperson Rachael Lighty, there were no other injuries from Friday evening’s storm.

Lighty said, “First responders remain onsite assessing the damage. The safety of our employees and contractors is our top priority and at this time the building remains closed.”

According to fire officials, one man was discovered under debris on Friday night and was later pronounced dead. The other body was recovered under rubble early on Saturday.

Officials say that a 50-foot wall (about two stories tall) at the warehouse collapsed.

The National Weather Service had issued thunderstorm warnings for that area, adding that some storms could include gusty winds and heavy rain.

The incident remains under investigation.